Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Impressions Praise The Updated Title

There’s a sad trend within the gaming industry that many gamers wish would stop: announcing a remaster of a video game and not putting in the work to make the remaster shine. Instead, they view it as more of a “cash grab” and thus put “just enough polish” on it for the game to seem like it’s been upgraded, but various flaws are present. We can name several remastered games that have done that, and it’s rather annoying. However, based on early previews, Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door won’t be a game to add to that list. Instead, this could be the definitive version of the title.

Earlier today, Nintendo dropped the overview trailer for Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door, and alongside that, dropped the embargo on some previews from sites that were able to get their hands on the game early. Nintendo insider Stealth compiled some of their thoughts and impressions, and the news appears to be really good:

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door Preview Highlights:



– The game looks gorgeous.



– GameCube badge changes music back to the original GameCube version.



– Ian Foomus (new mouse character) gives hints for quests from the Trouble Center.



Hearing that the game “looks gorgeous” will likely surprise fans a bit. After all, the original Gamecube version didn’t look ugly and used the various paper motifs and aesthetics rather well. However, things have indeed progressed since then, including getting HD capabilities and more. So, if things looked great before, the Switch may have made it look “gorgeous.”

Then, with the music, knowing we can go back to the original Gamecube tracks or stay with the updated Switch versions is nice. Some people will want to bask in nostalgia, while others will want to keep things updated.

Speaking of updates, Nintendo adding in a new character to help players when they’re in a pinch sounds like a nice addition to the title. While the game isn’t particularly difficult in many aspects as long as you pay attention, there are times when the puzzles or battles can get tricky if you don’t do certain things right. Thus, if you’re new to the title, you might want that “little bit of help” to keep things rolling.

Finally, the tease that there are more “secrets and additions” within the title that Nintendo didn’t want to be revealed will get many people talking. Could it be that they added some new content to flesh out the game further? Or perhaps some new extra battles to have fun with, not unlike what they did in the remake of Mario’s other RPG title?

We’ll find out when the game arrives on March 23rd!