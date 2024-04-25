Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Remake Gets New Overview Trailer

It should tell you quite a bit when a remaster/remake of a title from generations gone by is getting lots of hype. That typically only happens for special games or ones that truly have a “need for an upgrade.” In the case of Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door, many Nintendo gamers are simply excited to enjoy the legendary RPG once again, and the Nintendo Switch provides a fun platform for it to get a visual boost and refine a few things to make the experience even better. To highlight all that’s coming, Nintendo dropped a special overview trailer to inform gamers what’s coming.

At over five minutes long, it’s a rather robust trailer for an “upgraded title.” But remember, the original came out almost two decades ago, and it hasn’t been ported to other systems since. That means plenty of people haven’t had the chance or ability to try this epic RPG experience. So if nothing else, the overview trailer is for them. You can watch the full overview below:

Getting in-crease-ingly excited for #PaperMarioTheThousandYearDoor?



Check out the world of paper, unique partners, and the theater of battle you’ll experience when the game comes to #NintendoSwitch on 5/23!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/bvoQ8DOFTP pic.twitter.com/7frLD0GbX6 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 25, 2024

For those who would rather read than watch a five-minute video, we’ll recap things for you. Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door takes Mario, in paper form, obviously, to the mysterious town of Rogueport. He received a letter and a map from Princess Peach about an ancient treasure that resides there. However, upon trying to find it herself, Peach went missing!

After asking around, Mario realizes that the best way to find Peach is to locate the seven stars that are meant to open the mythical Thousand-Year Door that is located deep below the town. A massive adventure awaits as Mario and his soon-to-be-found allies travel all over the place to find the stars and unlock the door!

You’ll go to castles filled with dragons, an island where ghost pirates await, a flying gladiator arena in the sky where you’ll become their star attraction and more! The variety within this adventure is special, which is why so many love the game!

As for the combat, you’ll partake in turn-based RPG greatness where you’ll use Mario’s abilities alongside his partners like Goombella, Koops, Madame Flurrie, Vivian, Admiral Bobbery, and more to take out enemies and wow the crowd that’s watching you!

The game is full of content, including mini-games you can enjoy, secret characters to unlock, plenty of hidden items to find, and more! So, if you want to go on an adventure that is “paper thin” in the best of ways, you’ll want to grab this title when it releases on May 23rd.