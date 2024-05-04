Balatro: Perishable Sticker, Explained

With the launch of Balatro 1.0.1f comes a bevvy of changes that have breathed new life into a game that, honestly, was already brimming with it. Bugs have been fixed, stability and performance issues have been addressed, and Jokers have been buffed. Arguably the most exciting change, however, is the new mechanics.

Perishable and Rental stickers join the ranks of the game-warping Eternal sticker. These flip the game on its head and force you to adjust to ever more mind-bending variables. In this guide, we are going to focus on the new Perishable mechanic, but we have guides covering Rental and Eternal if that’s what you are after. Let’s dive right in.

More Balatro content:

Deck Unlock Guide | Planet Card Guide | Tarot Card Guide | Spectral Card Guide | Legendary Joker Guide | Modifier Guide | Blank Voucher Guide | Best Legendary Jokers | Tag Guide | How To Unlock Cavendish

How To Unlock Perishable Stickered Jokers In Balatro

If you are new – or even somewhat experienced – you will not be able to access Perishable. This is because Perishable is locked behind the Orange Stake. Stakes, if you are not aware, are the cumulative difficulty modifiers that unlock sequentially when you win a run of Balatro. You start with the White Stake and work your way through to Gold.

Orange Stake is the penultimate Stake, meaning you have to have put your all into Balatro if you want to ever this mechanic crop up. Before this update, the Orange Stake merely increased the price of Card Packs. Perishable replaces that entirety, and is far more sinister in terms of raw gameplay.

What Does Perishable Do?

Perishable very much resembles the food-based Jokers in Balatro. These Jokers are unique because they devalue over time, functionally making them temporary (some more temporary than others). Perishable, whilst similar, manages to remain distinct.

Perishable debuffs any Joker it is attached to after 5 Rounds. Debuffing in Balatro is the act of removing all of its bonuses. So basically, it becomes a blank card. Rounds are the Blinds you play. So, after 5 Blinds, your Joker is functionally worthless.

When playing one Orange Stake, there is a 30% chance that any Joker will come with the Perishable Sticker.

Does Perishable Stack With Other Stickers?

Balatro throws you a bone and makes it so Perishable will never stack with Eternal. It will, however, stack with Rental. Perishable also stack with Editions.

How Does Perishable Impact The Game?

Perishable is a straight-up nerf to any Joker it is on – bar maybe Popcorn and Gros Michel (both of which tend to destroy themselves before Perishable would trigger). This makes locking into a build much more difficult, especially when there is a pretty high chance of the Sticker spawning.

There are some ways to gain benefits from Perishable, however. The most common would be to play fewer Rounds and Skip more Blinds. With the buff to Skipping in addition to the inclusion of Perishable, there are more reasons than ever to consider not playing a Round. You gain an immediate Skip bonus and your Jokers stick around a bit longer.

That’s all we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check back for more tips, tricks, and guides.