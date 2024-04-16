Balatro: Every Tag, Explained

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Playing every round in Balatro to earn the required cash to enhance your deck is the most obvious way to beat the game. At least, that’s would one would assume. In reality, the path to victory can take an assortment of mysterious turns, and skipping Blinds is sometimes the correct choice.
Skipping Blinds in Balatro should never be taken lightly of course. Every Blind skipped is money you are losing out on, Shops you never get to see, and scaling your Jokers never receive. That being said, there is a time and place for everything, and that includes Skipping. In this guide, we are going to go over every Skip Blind Tag in Balatro.
Skipping Blinds
Skipping Blinds is always risky. Not only is your next Blind more powerful, but you’ve missed out on more orthodox methods of power scaling. You are essentially making the game more difficult whilst also potentially making yourself weaker. Therefore you should always consider what you gain by using Skips, and whether or not it’s worth the cost.
For example, there are Jokers that get more powerful if you skip Blinds. More directly, skipping Blinds grants you one of many Tags, and these Tags grant all kinds of powerful benefits. Whilst always a bit of a gamble, they can help save a run destined for disaster. If you are unable to overcome a Boss Blind due to its effects, it might be worth checking the Tags for a solution.
Every Tag In Balatro
Here’s a list of every Tag in Balatro, and what they do:
|Tag
|Effect
|Boss
|Re-roll this Ante’s Boss Blind
|Buffoon
|Open a Mega Buffoon Pack
|Charm
|Open a Mega Arcana Pack
|Coupon
|Initial Jokers and Packs are free in the next shop
|D6
|Re-rerolls in the next Shop start at $0
|Double
|Gives a copy of the next tag (excluding Double)
|Economy
|Doubles your money to a maximum of +$40
|Ethereal
|Open a Spectral Pack
|Foil
|Next Joker you find in a shop is Foil
|Garbage
|Gain $1 for each discard you haven’t used this run
|Handy
|Gain $1 for every hand you’ve played this run
|Holographic
|Next Joker you find in a shop is Holographic
|Investment
|Gain $15 after defeating this Ante’s Boss Blind
|Juggle
|Gain +3 Hand Size during the next Blind
|Meteor
|Open a Mega Celestial Pack
|Negative
|Next Joker you find in a Shop is Negative
|Orbital
|+3 Levels to a random Poker Hand
|Polychrome
|Next Joker you find in a shop his Polychrome
|Rare
|Next Joker you find in a shop is Rare
|Speed
|Gain $3 for each skipping Blind this run
|Standard
|Open a Mega Standard Pack
|Top Up
|Create 2 random Common Jokers. You need the space to hold them
|Uncommon
|Next Joker you find in a shop is Uncommon
|Voucher
|Adds an additional Voucher to your next shop
That’s all we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check back for more tips, tricks, and guides.