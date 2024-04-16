Balatro: Every Tag, Explained

Playing every round in Balatro to earn the required cash to enhance your deck is the most obvious way to beat the game. At least, that’s would one would assume. In reality, the path to victory can take an assortment of mysterious turns, and skipping Blinds is sometimes the correct choice.

Skipping Blinds in Balatro should never be taken lightly of course. Every Blind skipped is money you are losing out on, Shops you never get to see, and scaling your Jokers never receive. That being said, there is a time and place for everything, and that includes Skipping. In this guide, we are going to go over every Skip Blind Tag in Balatro.

Skipping Blinds

Skipping Blinds is always risky. Not only is your next Blind more powerful, but you’ve missed out on more orthodox methods of power scaling. You are essentially making the game more difficult whilst also potentially making yourself weaker. Therefore you should always consider what you gain by using Skips, and whether or not it’s worth the cost.

For example, there are Jokers that get more powerful if you skip Blinds. More directly, skipping Blinds grants you one of many Tags, and these Tags grant all kinds of powerful benefits. Whilst always a bit of a gamble, they can help save a run destined for disaster. If you are unable to overcome a Boss Blind due to its effects, it might be worth checking the Tags for a solution.

Every Tag In Balatro

Here’s a list of every Tag in Balatro, and what they do:

Tag Effect Boss Re-roll this Ante’s Boss Blind Buffoon Open a Mega Buffoon Pack Charm Open a Mega Arcana Pack Coupon Initial Jokers and Packs are free in the next shop D6 Re-rerolls in the next Shop start at $0 Double Gives a copy of the next tag (excluding Double) Economy Doubles your money to a maximum of +$40 Ethereal Open a Spectral Pack Foil Next Joker you find in a shop is Foil Garbage Gain $1 for each discard you haven’t used this run Handy Gain $1 for every hand you’ve played this run Holographic Next Joker you find in a shop is Holographic Investment Gain $15 after defeating this Ante’s Boss Blind Juggle Gain +3 Hand Size during the next Blind Meteor Open a Mega Celestial Pack Negative Next Joker you find in a Shop is Negative Orbital +3 Levels to a random Poker Hand Polychrome Next Joker you find in a shop his Polychrome Rare Next Joker you find in a shop is Rare Speed Gain $3 for each skipping Blind this run Standard Open a Mega Standard Pack Top Up Create 2 random Common Jokers. You need the space to hold them Uncommon Next Joker you find in a shop is Uncommon Voucher Adds an additional Voucher to your next shop

That’s all we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check back for more tips, tricks, and guides.