Balatro: Every Tag, Explained

by

Every Tag in Balatro, explained.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

Playing every round in Balatro to earn the required cash to enhance your deck is the most obvious way to beat the game. At least, that’s would one would assume. In reality, the path to victory can take an assortment of mysterious turns, and skipping Blinds is sometimes the correct choice.

Skipping Blinds in Balatro should never be taken lightly of course. Every Blind skipped is money you are losing out on, Shops you never get to see, and scaling your Jokers never receive. That being said, there is a time and place for everything, and that includes Skipping. In this guide, we are going to go over every Skip Blind Tag in Balatro.

Skipping Blinds

Skipping Blinds is always risky. Not only is your next Blind more powerful, but you’ve missed out on more orthodox methods of power scaling. You are essentially making the game more difficult whilst also potentially making yourself weaker. Therefore you should always consider what you gain by using Skips, and whether or not it’s worth the cost.

For example, there are Jokers that get more powerful if you skip Blinds. More directly, skipping Blinds grants you one of many Tags, and these Tags grant all kinds of powerful benefits. Whilst always a bit of a gamble, they can help save a run destined for disaster. If you are unable to overcome a Boss Blind due to its effects, it might be worth checking the Tags for a solution.

Every Tag In Balatro

Here’s a list of every Tag in Balatro, and what they do:

TagEffect
BossRe-roll this Ante’s Boss Blind
BuffoonOpen a Mega Buffoon Pack
CharmOpen a Mega Arcana Pack
CouponInitial Jokers and Packs are free in the next shop
D6Re-rerolls in the next Shop start at $0
DoubleGives a copy of the next tag (excluding Double)
EconomyDoubles your money to a maximum of +$40
EtherealOpen a Spectral Pack
FoilNext Joker you find in a shop is Foil
GarbageGain $1 for each discard you haven’t used this run
HandyGain $1 for every hand you’ve played this run
HolographicNext Joker you find in a shop is Holographic
InvestmentGain $15 after defeating this Ante’s Boss Blind
JuggleGain +3 Hand Size during the next Blind
MeteorOpen a Mega Celestial Pack
NegativeNext Joker you find in a Shop is Negative
Orbital+3 Levels to a random Poker Hand
PolychromeNext Joker you find in a shop his Polychrome
RareNext Joker you find in a shop is Rare
SpeedGain $3 for each skipping Blind this run
StandardOpen a Mega Standard Pack
Top UpCreate 2 random Common Jokers. You need the space to hold them
UncommonNext Joker you find in a shop is Uncommon
VoucherAdds an additional Voucher to your next shop

That’s all we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check back for more tips, tricks, and guides.

