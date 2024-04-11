Balatro: How To Unlock Every Legendary Joker

Progressing through the Antes in Balatro requires you to upgrade your deck. This can be through the addition, alteration of cards, or the powering up of specific hands. One of the best ways is to purchase Jokers – powerful cards that can bestow a wide range of modifiers.

Jokers come in four rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary. You will encounter Common – Rare during regular play, however, Legendary Jokers are much more elusive. In this guide, we will walk you through how to find every Legendary Joker, and what they do.

More Balatro content:

Deck Unlock Guide | Planet Card Guide | Tarot Card Guide | Spectral Card Guide

How To Get Legendary Jokers In Balatro

Legendary Jokers are the rarest Jokers in Balatro. They offer some of the most powerful effects in the game and are worth more than other Jokers when selling them. You will never find a Legendary Joker in the shop, nor with Judgement conjure a Legendary Joker.

Legendary Jokers are only found by using a ‘The Soul’ Spectral Card. This card can be found in two locations:

Spectral Packs

Arcana Packs (rarely)

Each ‘The Soul’ card will create a random Legendary Joker provided you have the space to hold one.

Every Legendary Joker, Explained

Here is a list of every Legendary Joker in Balatro:

Canio

Canio grants +1x Mult whenever a card is destroyed. This is one of the strongest effects in the game, and the earlier you obtain this Joker, the better. Due to the nebulous nature of Legendary Jokers, however, you can’t bank on receiving Canio early enough to gain a benefit. That being said, if you combine Canio with a Hanged Man or an Immolate Spectral/Tarot card, you can quickly grow your multiplicative Mult to game-winning heights.

Chicot

Chicot disables all Boss Blinds effects. Many Boss Blinds are capable of ending a run – especially if you’ve specialised your deck to the extreme. Chicot is the most reliable way to prevent Boss Blinds from messing you up.

Perkeo

Perkero creates a Negative copy of one random consumable in your possession. This is outstanding for aggressively customising your deck as you can duplicate the best Spectral and Tarot cards in the game over, and over again. This also works with Planet cards, allowing you to boost the power of your favourite Hand Type indefinitely.

As a side note, if you combine Perkeo with the Observatory Voucher you can gain a near infinite supply of multiplicative Mult. This is also very powerful if you want to boost Medium or Constellation.

Triboulet

Triboulet grants x2 Mult for every King and Queen scored in a hand. Of all the Legendary Jokers covered so far, this one is one of the hardest to get working. You would need to build a deck around Triboulet in advance to get the most out of it.

Yorick

Yorick grants x5 Mult, but only after you have discarded 23 times whilst Yorick has been in your possession. This will take several Rounds to activate, making it a dead card. Once activated, Yorick becomes one of the best multiplicative Mult Jokers in the game – at least when matched against non-scaling Jokers.

That’s all we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check back for more tips, tricks, and guides.