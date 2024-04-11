Star Wars Outlaws Physical Copy Will Need Internet Connection

Star Wars Outlaws has been receiving a lot of updates as of late with the story trailer being released which goes over a lot of what to exact from the story of the game. This female protagonist staring game will be releasing Augusut 30, 2024, which is a lot sooner than we thought it would be.

The trailer just droppeda few days ago revealing more story information to the game and what players can expect from it as they go into the game in a few months. Many of us didn’t know exactly when the game would release so the release date they gave was definitely earlier than a lot of us thought it would be.

However, there is a new update that the physical version of the game is going to require players to have a internet connection in order to install the game. This reminds us a lot of back in the PS3 and PS4 days when players would be required to download updated games online before being able to play it according to TechRadar.

So far this is the extent of the news we have regarding the game, but it seems that the game itself will be able to be played offline after installation. For now, we don’t know when our next update for the game will be before launch, but we don’t have but a few more months to wait for it.

The new Star Wars Outlaws is to launch on August 30, 2024 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.