Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance Gets Packed New Trailer

The enhanced version of the 2021 Nintendo Switch title is due out this June.

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance, an enhanced version of the 2021 game Shin Megami Tensei 5, is set to be released on June 14. Originally a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Vengeance will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Today, a new trailer titled ‘The Sacrifice’ showing some new story elements, locations, and demons hit the web.

Check out the lengthy trailer below.

As opposed to the original game, Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance will feature two distinct story paths: Canon of Creation and Canon of Vengeance. The former is the same story as the original, while the latter is entirely unique to the new title and promises to diverge drastically mid-way through the campaign.

Vengeance will include over 270 distinct demons, quite a few more than the original release.

“When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks the protagonist’s walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious,” the game’s description reads. “He finds himself in a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at. Before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.”

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance will be released on June 14 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The original game, Shin Megami Tensei 5, was released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2021. It was nominated for Best Role-Playing Game at The Game Awards 2021 and Role-Playing Game of the Year at the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.