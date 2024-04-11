Overwatch 2 Reimagines Heroes as Villains in New Event

The event will be running from April 23 until May 13.

From April 23 until May 13, the limited-time Mirrorwatch event in Overwatch 2 will reimagine its beloved heroes as villains, and vice versa. The game’s tenth season begins on April 16 and will introduce the new hero Venture to the roster.

While your favorite characters will sport some new skins for the event, they’ll also be able to use new abilities that match their limited-time alignments.

Plenty of new content will be added to the game with the new season, including a special Blizzard and Porsche collaboration skin for D.Va. The Overwatch 2 battle pass will also be reworked, with players no longer needing to fork over cash or spend dozens of hours grinding to unlock new heroes. Instead, all future heroes will be free to all players at launch.

Additionally, all Mythic skins previously released through the battle pass will be available for direct purchase.

“The Mythic Shop will allow you to work towards past and current seasonal Mythic hero skins as you progress through the Premium Battle Pass,” Blizzard wrote in a post. “You get to decide how far into each Mythic skin you would like to build. So, for example, if you don’t want to fully unlock all of a skin’s color or model variations, you can spread your progression towards other Mythic hero skins.”

Going forward, players will earn Overwatch Coins through both the free and premium tracks of the game’s battle pass.

Overwatch 2 was released in early access on October 4, 2022 and officially released on August 10, 2023. It’s available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.