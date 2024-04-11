Fallout 4 Current Gen Upgrade Scheduled for April 25

The upgrade was initially scheduled for last year.

The Fallout series has just premiered on Amazon Prime Video, likely spurring many to replay some of their favorite games in the franchise. The perfect time to return to Fallout 4 is just around the corner, as the highly-anticipated current-gen upgrade will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on April 25.

The update will include native applications for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S applications, Quality and Performance mode settings, and numerous fixes and stability improvements. Players can also look forward to 60 FPS and increased resolutions.

A free update is also on the way for PC players, with widescreen and ultra-widescreen support along with fixes to Creation Kit and quest updates.

Fallout 4 will also be available to purchase on the Epic Games Store.

Additionally, some free Creation Club items are on the way, including some that were previously available. These include:

Enclave Colonel Uniform

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

The live-action adaptation of the franchise is seeing rave reviews, with a second season already greenlit at Amazon. Season 2 is slated to be filmed in California after the California Film Commission offered $25 million in tax incentives.

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” the show’s description reads.

“200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”