First Episode of Fallout Amazon Series to be Streamed on Twitch

A number of streamers are slated to show episode one on April 11.

The long-awaited Fallout TV series is set to hit Amazon Prime Video in its entirety this Thursday, April 11. Even those without access to the streaming service will be able to dive into the first episode with help from Twitch, with several high-profile streamers set to show it live including Stroud, DansGaming, and Techniq.

Adventuring through the Wasteland is dangerous, take a friend along for the journey.



Join this awesome list of streamers to watch the first episode of #Fallout. LIVE on their Twitch channels April 11. pic.twitter.com/t3nbxwihY2 — Twitch (@Twitch) April 5, 2024

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” reads the YouTube description.

“200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

The series will star Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Ella Purnell, and is being produced by Amazon Studios alongside Kilter Films. Johnathan Nolan, best known for his work on the HBO series Westworld, is serving as the show’s executive producer along with Lisa Joy.

Despite initial fan concerns and speculation, the show will include entirely original content set in the Fallout world and won’t spoil anything coming to the series in the faraway future.

All episodes of Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV series are slated to premiere on April 11. Unfortunately, while fans have this show to look forward to, Fallout 5 isn’t expected to be released anytime within the decade, with Bethesda’s next project post-Starfield to be The Elder Scrolls 6.