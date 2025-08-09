Reckoning is the final map in Black Ops 6 Zombies and players who want to survive Janus Towers to see the conclusion of this chapter in the Dark Aether saga will need to have the right firepower. Just like all of the other maps in the game and most of the prior Zombie modes, this map has a Pack-a-Punch machine that can be used to increase the power of the weapons found throughout the map. To get to this machine, players will need to get all the way to the top of one of the towers and then head to the depths below. This guide will show players how to unlock Pack-a-Punch on the Reckoning map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Unlock the Reckoning Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To get to the Pack-a-Punch, you will need to make your way to the top floor of Tower 1, known as the Executive Suite. To do this, you will need to make your way to either of the doors that are at the east and west ends of the T1 Reception Area. These doors lead to Aether Elevators and get you to the second or third floor of the tower. The easter elevator goes to Mutant Research and the other goes to Quantum Computing.

Whichever way you go, buy the next door and make your way to the Anti-Gravity Launcher that is facing Tower 2. No matter which one you use, you will end up in Android Assembly. Go to the elevator on the opposite side of this area to find another Aether Elevator. This one leads to The Dark Entity Containment.

Use the Anti-Gravity Launcher from Entity Containment to reach T1 Executive Suite. Go to the top of the stairs and buy your way into the Director’s Office.

On the corner of the desk is the iconic snowglobe depicting the Agarthan House from Black Ops 3. Interact with it to reveal a button and open a secret passage that reveals a teleporter.

The teleporter takes you to T2 Sublevel 10. GO into the control room across from the teleporter to find a lever. Interact with the lever to restore power to the Particle Accelerator.

After a short delay, the Particle Accelerator will start, but you will need to destroy 12 Aetherium Crystals found around the room. Go to each objective marker to find 3 crystals. You can destroy them with any weapon.

Once all the crystals are destroyed, the Pack-a-Punch machine will materialize and teleport around the room.

You can now unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.