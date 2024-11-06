Black Ops 6 Zombies: Liberty Falls Shovel Easter Egg Guide | How to Dig Up Graves

While the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies has a Shovel item that acts as a key part of its gameplay, many players might not know that Liberty Falls has a much more secret Shovel that can dig up the many graves found in the Cemetery. Players will want to know how to get this hidden Shovel, and I can let you know how to do just that. This guide will show players how to get the Shovel Easter Egg and dig up graves on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Find the Shovel and Dig Graves on Liberty Falls

Go to the Washington Avenue Rooftops right above the Speed Cola Perk Machine. Look up on top of the wall that has a Mystery Box near it to see a single barrel sitting in the grass. You will need to destroy this barrel to get the shovel and be able to dig around the Cemetery. To destroy this barrel, you will need to get the Chopper Gunner Scorestreak. This can be acquired randomly as a reward from S.A.M. Trials and the Vault. It can also be picked up off the ground as as loot upon defeating an Elite Zombie. Finally, you can craft the Scorestreak at a Crafting Table for 2,500 Salvage.

Once you have the Chopper Gunner, use it near the wall and shoot the barrel until it disappears. Once the barrel is destroyed, leave the Chopper Gunner and look in the grass to find the shovel. There won’t be a prompt to pick it up but all you need to do is hold the interact button to get the shovel.

Now that you have the shovel, head to the Cemetery area to the right of the Dark Aether church. There are several tombstones found throughout the graveyard. If you hold the interact button on the dirt in front of these headstones, you will dig up the grave to get some random items. These items can be Salvage, Equipment, or even weapons. Be careful, though, since Zombies can also come out of the ground to attack you so be prepared to fight some of the stuff that comes from the ground.

You can now use the Shovel to dig through the graveyard on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.