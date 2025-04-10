The Outer Worlds 2 Will Be On Battlenet With Xbox Play Anywhere

The Outer Worlds 2 has yet to be fully unveiled, but we already have some big news to share.

As shared by Klobrille on Bluesky, The Outer Worlds 2 is now listed on Battle.net. That increases the value of getting this game on Microsoft’s platforms, because it has Xbox Play Anywhere.

Thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere, if you buy the game on Battle.net, the Microsoft App Store, or on Xbox Store, you get one copy of the game that you can carry over any of these other platforms. Furthermore, your game will be cross save and cross progression. This feature is not available on Steam or PlayStation 5, of course, because those platforms aren’t owned by Microsoft.

The Outer Worlds 2 joins Avowed as the second game under Microsoft Gaming, but not under the Activision Blizzard umbrella, that will be available in Battle.net. It should be noted that if you do buy these games in Battle.net, you will need to make a Battle.net account. If you have an Xbox account already, you’ll have to still make a Battle.net account, and then link the two accounts together to enable cross save and cross progression under Xbox Play Anywhere.

Of course, this is one of those quirks that’s come about because Microsoft is still going to need time to fully incorporate the different products and services that Activision Blizzard offered independently into their own products and services.

We also have to point out that Obsidian is the studio behind both Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2. Maybe it just so happens that Microsoft sees that Obsidian’s games may have appeal to the kinds of players who use Battle.net.

Other Microsoft games, including the recently released South of Midnight, have yet to appear on Battle.net. So, as great as it is to see these games come up to give gamers options, Microsoft hasn’t gone so far as to make Battle.net a mirror for all Microsoft games yet.

If it seems we haven’t talked much about The Outer Worlds 2 here, don’t fret. It will be front and center with its own dedicated The Outer Worlds 2 Direct presentation following this year’s Xbox Games Showcase. That’s coming up in just two months, on June 8. So you won’t have to wait that long to find out what Obsidian has done to push the envelope in the next installment of this science fiction action RPG franchise.