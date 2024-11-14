Black Ops 6 Zombies: Terminus Jumpscare Easter Egg Guide

Ever since Mob of the Dead back in Black Ops 2, the Jumpscare has become a reoccurring Easter Egg in many Zombies maps and it makes a return on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies. This time, the Easter Egg takes a very literal approach to the jumpscare as it requires you to jump in a specific spot. These scary secrets are always fun and this newest iteration is a great way to spook your friends if they happen to not know about it. This guide will show players how to perform the Terminus Jumpscare Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Do the Terminus Jumpscare Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Terminus Jumpscare is found in the Maglev Elevator that connects the Bio Lab area and Holding Cells, also known as the spawn room. To activate this elevator, you will first need to fully restore power to the prison which is done by turning on 3 AMP Generators. The objective markers that appear on the screen during the early rounds will lead you to each of these Generators.

Now that all the generators are on, you can use the Maglev from either the Bio Lab or Holding Cells for 500 Essence. To perform this Easter Egg, you will need to take the elevator down. You can spend the 500 Essence to go from the lower level up to spawn, wait for the cooldown, and then spend another 500 points to go down but I suggest just running from the Bio Lab back up to the Holding Cells area since you can call the elevator up for free and won’t need wait for the cooldown.

Once inside the elevator, interact with the button to start heading down. As the door to the Maglev closes, starting repeatedly jumping in the air. If you jump enough times, the elevator will suddenly stop its descent and the Easter Egg will begin. The iconic Game Over Zombie laugh starts to play as the lights cut out, the only thing visible are the glowing eyes of what were once Amalgams which have been crushed against the wall. The elevator will go down slowly while blood flows down the side of the elevator, the mangled bodies of Amalgams on the walls. Once you pass the words “HELP” written on the wall in blood, the elevator will suddenly fall very quickly to the bottom and finally let you out in the Bio Labs. This Easter Egg can only be done once per game and while it doesn’t have any gameplay benefits, it is a fun scare!

Now you can scare your friends with the Terminus Jumpscare Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.