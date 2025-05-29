Huzz RNG Has Been Removed From Roblox, Developer Promises To Bring It Back!

Given how we’ve talked about Roblox in the past, you might feel that the game is a bit “lawless.” To be fair, it does give that impression in many ways. After all, you can create just about ANYTHING in the game, especially with how you design your worlds. That’s what has led to many, MANY controversial stories about the universe, especially involving worlds that were “made for adults” but are easily accessible by younger audiences. Then, there are the titles that “borrow” from classic franchises in other media to help make themselves more popular. It’s not exactly copyright infringement, but it’s darn close to it, and many have paid the price for how far they’ve gone to “replicate” certain characters or worlds.

One such game has been confirmed to have paid a price for “going too far,” and it’s the anime game Huzz RNG. As noted by Pocket Tactics, the game has been straight-up deleted from the Roblox servers, which means that if you try to play the game right now, you won’t be able to.

The team later went onto its Discord server to note to fans that “We are currently working to understand the cause and take all necessary measures to bring the game back online as soon as possible.”

To that end, they felt they would likely be back up within a week; it just depends on what the dev team says is wrong with the game and how long it takes to fix the “red flags.”

As for what those “red flags” are, we honestly don’t know. That’s what makes it so curious that this game has been taken down and not others. We weren’t lying before when we said that anime titles in the universe have an incredibly bad habit of going and “bending the rules heavily” to invoke the feeling of the anime that they are referencing. Some are so blatant that you honestly have to wonder why they haven’t been hit with a DMCA strike or something close to it.

To be fair, there have been times that has happened nearly instantly, such as one case with a game doing a Godzilla-themed skin that didn’t have the permission of Toho, but other games openly have pictures of Goku, Naruto, Luffy, Gojo, and more promoting the titles and they haven’t been affected yet.

Perhaps the companies aren’t aware of this until much later. It’s hard to say. What isn’t hard to say is that if these games don’t “tighten things up,” they might be the next ones to get taken down.