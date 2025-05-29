Roblox Getting Original Soundtracks From Swedish Musical Label

As we’ve discussed in the past, the music of a video game is a key part of its identity. If we said video game characters like Mario, Cloud Strife, Master Chief, Samus Aran, Sonic The Hedgehog, and more, you can think about soundtracks that are associated with them, mainly because their games had such an impact on the fan base that their music was remembered due to its own awesomeness. That’s just science. Thus, many have tried to make “musical impacts” in their games over the years, and that includes Roblox, which has tried to bring the music community into its universe in a variety of ways.

However, as noted by Musically, there’s a twist on the formula that you might not expect. You see, you might simply think about music in the game as an extension of the creator studios that are making the titles themselves. In this case, though, a music label from Sweden named Savage Boar has decided to release an all-new track for two different Roblox titles that are already out for people to play. The games in question are Strongman Simulator and Sumo Wrestling Simulator. If you’re wondering, “Why these two games?” the answer is simple: they’re made by the same creator studio that just so happens to be based in Stockholm.

The group, known as The Gang Studios, made a deal with Savage Boar to debut the new track called “‘GigaPump’ by g3ox_em” in the games, making it a true debut for the gaming space.

Savage Roar’s headman, Gustav Käll, had this to say on the matter:

“Gaming is one of the most powerful cultural channels for music distribution today. With this collaboration, we’re not just aiming to be seen: we want to be valuable to the player experience.”

It’s a clever trick, especially since the strongman title has been incredibly popular on the platform, amassing over a billion plays since its arrival. With this new track being a part of the game’s soundtrack, it’s possible that many who play it will hear it, like it, and then seek out who made it and what else they have created in the past. That’s how music tends to work if you like something.

The question here is whether other labels will attempt to do the same in the future. It’s not a bad strategy if it’s attached to the right games, and the right song is put into the titles. Music has the power to transcend boundaries, and this could be another example of that.