Roblox Gift Card Guide

by

Once you get it…how do you use it?

Money is an important thing in our world, even if some people don’t want to admit it, or don’t like to admit that they have too much of it. Just saying. In the gaming space, money used to be simply for buying consoles and video games. Then, it evolved to being used for games that had subscription services, like MMORPGs. After the advent of the internet connecting consoles to servers all over the world, microtransactions slowly came into play, and that’s where games like Roblox make the vast majority of their profits. However, they also allow people to help others get those in-game items via things like gift cards.

Gift cards are, frankly, iconic in their own right. After all, all you have to do is buy a card for the service itself and then go and redeem it, right? Well, we’ll break down how to use those cards in the game.

How to Use Gift Cards In Roblox

So, let’s say you get a gift card for the game from a family member for your birthday. How do you put it into the game to start buying stuff with it?

You’d think that you’d have multiple options for doing it, especially since the game is on both consoles, PC, and mobile devices. Yet, that’s not the case at all. Instead, you have a singular place to go: the Redeem part of the main website. It might seem a bit restrictive, but it’s likely that way so that there are no loopholes about how to redeem them, or so you won’t get scammed later on. Plus, this is the main website, so you know it’s secure.

Once you’re on the site, you’ll just log in, and then you’ll insert the PIN number that’s on the card so that you can have access to the money within.

Alright, so you have used your gift card, and the money is now in your account. What do you do now? That’s entirely up to you! It’s your money, so you can use it to get in-game items for your avatar to pimp their look and make them stand out from the crowd. Or, you could use it to get items for some of your favorite games so that you have a leg up and can complete things more easily over time. You also have the option to upgrade to the Premium account, which will give you more bonuses.

Just don’t blow it all in one spot, okay?

