Roblox Players Can Now Gift Robux To One Another Without A Gift Card

When it comes to games with microtransactions, the most important thing is to actually have the in-game currency to make those purchases. That, for better and for worse, is a key function of games like Roblox. With “Robux,” you can buy anything from clothes to decorate your avatar to in-game items that can help your experience. However, if you’re not exactly “rolling in it” and you don’t feel like you have enough to justify getting the in-game currency, you’re kind of out of luck, now aren’t you? The good news is that there are multiple ways to get Robux from others.

One of the ways is to literally be gifted them via a gift card. Obviously, that means you’ll have to know someone who likes you enough to give you one, but hey, it’s a thing. However, the team is now working on a feature that’ll allow players to simply gift the currency to one another without needing a card at all.

Currently, the feature isn’t done, so it’s likely in the works right now and the dev team simply wanted you to know it’s coming. Should this be completed soon, you’ll be able to give people you know Robux at a greater rate than you would’ve been able to before.

You can create a link to your account by changing the UserID in the URL to your UserID.https://t.co/tD3Eco8VqM



At this time, the feature seems incomplete. And no, this isn't an April Fool's joke. pic.twitter.com/RD9ZGi1nFl — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) April 1, 2025

So, why do this feature? Simply put, it’s in the best interests of the Roblox team to encourage others to give the in-game currency so that others can spend it. After all, if you’re hoarding it all on your own, there’s a chance you won’t be buying things as quickly as a group of people who are willing to buy things en masse at the same time. Remember, the game is one that prides itself on its microtransactions, and as such, the dev team wants its players to buy things constantly.

Plus, the other way to look at this is that if you bring someone new to the game and gift them Robux, you could get them hooked on the title that much quicker, which would encourage them to try and get more Robux by buying the currency so that they can get all the stuff they want.

Again, at present, the feature isn’t functional. The nature of this kind of feature definitely needs to be tested many times over. However, should you be interested in it, you’ll want to pay attention to official announcements, as the team has been making many improvements and promises over the last several weeks.