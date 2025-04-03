Slingshot Expanding Web3 Influences Into Roblox

When it comes to technology itself, it’s an ever-growing concept that bobs and weaves throughout the years to transform into various other things. How it all transforms depends on the people and what they attempt to achieve. You might be thinking, “What in the world does this have to do with Roblox?” The answer is that the online free-to-play platform serves as an excellent baseplate for implementing various technologies and features, including things like Web3. Long story short, Web3 is a blockchain that aims to help “decentralize” the internet over time and one of the companies behind that concept is Slingshot.

In an interview with Cointelegraph, one of its heads, Zac, talked about why the company was not only on Roblox but also continuing to expand its use of Web3 in the gaming platform itself. For Zac, he feels that the game will provide them with the “next generation” of users in a certain product:

“Roblox gamers are the next generation of crypto investors — if they aren’t already. With over $10 billion spent annually across its ecosystem, Roblox represents a massive, untapped market primed for crypto integration. It’s not just a game platform; it’s a culture to build brands that consumers obsess over — and a perfect springboard into broader user-generated content ecosystems like Fortnite.”

While we won’t dive into Crypto that much, we will say that it’s something that has been very divisive on the tech side of things, especially given how it’s had massive swings up and down and some people think it’s more of a scam than anything else.

However, what isn’t a scam are the various games that Slingshot has made on the gaming platform. As noted in the picture above, they already have millions of people playing their title, and Zac feels it’s for a basic reason:

“Slingshot combines cutting-edge tech, tight coordination, and elite creative talent to generate hundreds of game ideas. The community votes the best to the top, and those games are incubated through our ecosystem from concept to launch. With a distribution network that reaches over 80 million players inside the Roblox ecosystem, every game backed by the community has the potential to acquire millions of users on day one.”

Zac even noted that just this year, Slingshot wants to make 30 games on the platform. The goal for them is to keep driving up the value of their brand, which is fair given the success they’ve had so far.