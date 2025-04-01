Roblox Team Has Improved Ad Management For Creators

One of the things that Roblox has to do constantly to keep player retention is to update its features so that things can run smoothly and players get new ways to manage their content. For some, this won’t be an issue at all, as they’re more focused on playing the game rather than doing anything creative with it. Others, though, spend a ton of time building, designing, and planning things so that they can make some money or, at the very least, get a lot of attention within the universe. One of the ways that players can do that is through ads. Recently, the dev team revealed that ads were getting a unique overhaul through Google. However, that was only one part of the update.

The other part was that the ad management tools for the game have been updated so that creators will have a much smoother time getting the ads to look like they want and act like they want. The Roblox dev team broke all of it down in a new blog post:

“We are excited to launch several long requested upgrades to Roblox Ads Manager that place your growth at the center of your experience. We believe that advertising should act as a complementary discovery and engagement channel for any experience on Roblox, and we expect these improvements to improve the engagement and relevance of your ads — meaning more high quality users will join and engage with your creations. Whether you’re launching your first experience from scratch or trying to take an experience to the next level — we want Ads Manager to be for you.”

A key part of the new ads format is having the ability to do much bigger ads on the game’s home page, which has been proven by the dev team to boost player activity. You can even make and store numerous thumbnails so that your ads constantly get updated and aren’t always the same thing.

Plus, there are other features to pay attention to:

“At launch, you will be able to optimize towards maximizing plays, which will help you get the most plays at the lowest cost. This goal will be particularly useful in getting your new experiences in front of users right on launch, helping spur engagement and playtime.”

With these features and others that the dev team has promised, they’re doing their best to provide results for those who use their services, and there will be even more updates in the future on this front.