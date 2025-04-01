Roblox Brings New Community Feedback Feature To Bear For Creators

A common misconception about Roblox is the simple fact that people think you can “just create something” within the game and its universe, and it’ll be a hit due to all the millions of players playing the game at any point in time. Just like a real-world marketplace, that’s not how it works. After all, there are thousands of creators on the game development side and arguably millions creating various items of clothing and such for others to enjoy. That’s a lot of competition, and you need to stand out from the crowd. Plus, if you make something that’s not quality, why would anyone play it or wear it? Exactly.

However, due to all the people who come in and out of the game at any given moment, it can seem impossible to understand what people are feeling about your title or product and how to adjust to make it better for them. That’s where the Roblox dev team comes in, as they’ve updated the feedback feature for creators so that they know exactly what’s being said about their stuff and can get detailed answers as to why people like it or don’t like it.

A new blog post broke down the new features, including the overhauled dashboard that’ll allow you to see everything you need to:

“The dashboard includes a daily breakdown of positive and negative ratings on your experience as well as a more detailed view below that for reading through individual comments. The qualitative feedback can be combined with other data sources, like analytics, to help you identify opportunities to improve the player experience.”

You can even adjust the dashboard to give you certain “periods” of data and thus give you a better range of values as to how people have felt about your stuff:

“Dig into the details – The most exciting addition with this new dashboard is the detailed comment table. When a player rates your experience, they also have an option now to leave a comment. This table shows their rating (at the time) and what device/platform they were on.”

All of these details will help creators fine-tune their product to ensure it’s the best it can be. So, while a feedback update might not seem like the most important thing to some of you, it’ll be a godsend to those who want to make some money off their games and have as many people playing them as possible.