Roblox Hit Special User Count Milestone On Saturday

One of the things that definitely astounds people when it comes to Roblox is the number of people who play it. Obviously, each day, week, month, and year can vary in player counts due to various factors, but the undeniable truth is that tens of millions of people play the game every week, and it’s very easy to prove that. So, while certain other titles, including a certain “blocky game” that also asks you to “craft” stuff however you like, may have certain records in all-time buys, it’s this title that has them beat more often than not in how people are playing the game at any given moment.

For proof of this, you need only look at the Twitter post below, which notes that this past Saturday, Roblox had a concurrent player base of over 13 million players! The tweet further states that this counts all players across every avenue of the universe, so everything is taken into consideration for this one. No matter how you look at it, that’s an incredible feat.

Roblox reached a new all-time high for concurrent user count on Saturday, March 29th, 2025, with 13,015,298 players across all experiences on the platform! 📈 $RBLX pic.twitter.com/UgEZg8zX8N — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 30, 2025

So, what does this truly prove? Well, it meant that a lot of people across the world were free last Saturday to play in the universe. Second, it highlights that the game still has plenty of surprises to be had despite almost being 20 years old. Third, it reveals that even the best AAA titles in the world, including ones that dominate the sales charts every year, can’t compare to this. Finally, for better and for worse, people truly love playing here on a regular basis.

Plus, if we were to take this at “face value” and do some quick math. If every day during the last week had around those player numbers, that’s 91 million visits to the game. No, not 91 million unique players, but visits, which is still impressive.

Another curious note here is that you’d think that the recent event, “The Hunt,” would be the one to set such a record, as it did go across a Saturday or two. Yet, it was the Saturday AFTER the event that the record was broken. Go figure.

We’re sure the dev team will want nothing more than try and replicate this number and grow it so that the record can continue to be broken. We know that the dev team is constantly updating the game to feature new elements for gamers to play with, so they are doing their part to grow their game in a meaningful way.