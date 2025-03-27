Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition Officially Announces The “Mega Final”

We’ve covered Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition as best we can here on GameRanx, mainly because it’s the biggest event the game universe has ever had. With a million dollars on the line, it was bound to attract a large number of players. And while we don’t know exactly how many people tried it out, we do know that tens of millions of tokens were nabbed by players during the event. The endgame was always whittling down the players to ten, with those ten gamers fighting it out for the million-dollar grand prize. The question became, “How would it all be showcased when those ten were found?”

The answer has now been given to us. While we knew that Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition would air the “final battle” via a live stream, we now know via a Twitter post that the live stream will be on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok! You can see the post below, and you’ll notice that some big hosts are coming to oversee the event and ensure it has the “proper level of hype.”

Save the date now: 🗓️



The 10 finalists of The Hunt: Mega Edition will fight for the grand prize of $1.000.000 live on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. https://t.co/grxKUcRdb0 pic.twitter.com/5DHwwbLnFq — Roblox (@Roblox) March 27, 2025

You might think, “Why are they going this big for this event’s finale?” First, when you have a million-dollar grand prize, to do anything “subtly” would be a bit disingenuous, wouldn’t you say? Second, this is a chance for the dev team to showcase their game on multiple platforms and possibly get some media attention on a grander scale than they were before. Plus, since this is an eSports kind of thing, it will bring in viewers who want to see the action go down, especially as the battles progress and the grand prize slowly gets within the winner’s reach.

If they play this right, this could be one of the biggest things that the game has done to get new players and bring attention to all aspects of the universe. Again, we don’t know how many people have played this version of “The Hunt,” but if it was anything like the VERY small-scale version from last year, it was likely tens of millions. So, if they can build up this “Mega Finale” and draw people in, that could get them to play the game, spend money on it, and then, when “The Hunt” comes back, they’ll try and vie for the million dollars.

So, if you’re up for seeing who comes out on top, you’ll want to tune in to one of those three places on April 4th. It’s only about a week away!