Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition Reveals Top Ten Finalists

Competitions are something that many people love to do, even if it’s just for the “thrill of the fight” and hoping you get far. Many accept that they won’t win these endeavors, but the effort is often “enough” to satisfy them. However, there are some competitions out there that many attempt to win with all they’ve got, mainly because the glory and victory are life-changing, and if there’s a big prize at the end, well, who wouldn’t want that? In the case of Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition, the prize was a million dollars, and with the competition’s first round officially done, the time has come to see who made the final cut.

As noted in the tweet below, the top ten people from Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition have been confirmed, and it’s these ten who will go into the final round at the literal Roblox HQ so that they can compete for the final grand prize on April 4th. For those who don’t recall or didn’t participate, these ten had to go through various challenges across two dozen mini-games to not only do well but earn Mega tokens. This helped separate them from the pack, and only the best ten of the MILLIONS who played could get the honor of advancing to the next round. As such, this was anything but a cakewalk, and so these ten players earned it.

Congratulations to the Top 10 Finalists in The Hunt: Mega Edition event! 🏆 Your journey to $1,000,000 isn't over just yet, though…



The Hunt: Mega Final streams April 4th LIVE from Roblox HQ. pic.twitter.com/DhPuQpeVWB — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 22, 2025

The team even posted a special video of some of the top ten players working their way through the competition and their various reactions along the way. For those who love streamers, you’ll love seeing this.

After 12 days of epic competition, The Hunt: Mega Final is almost here. We’re rigorously vetting the top players to ensure a fair and fierce competition. Tune in live on April 4th @ 10AM PST, on YouTube, TikTok & Twitch. pic.twitter.com/E5UUh3Pzg2 — Roblox (@Roblox) March 24, 2025

So, what’s next? That is the mystery that the top ten are likely asking themselves. We know where the finals will take place and when it’ll be live-streamed, but the “final events” are being kept under wraps for now.

As you can see in the above tweet, the dev team are “vetting” the final ten to see how best to proceed. That makes sense, as the last thing they want to do after such a rigorous first round is come up with a format that benefits one or two players and leaves the rest in the cold. This is a fight for a million dollars, and every one of those top ten need to know that they have a legit chance of winning.

With only ten days until things start popping, you can bet the anticipation will build once more!