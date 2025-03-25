Roblox Creator Studios Break Down Where They Get Their “Real Money Earnings”

We’ve talked multiple times about how Roblox is not only handling its business as a whole but also treating those within its own ranks. Its CEO has recently made numerous comments about the game’s player base, what advancements could happen soon, and so on. Then, there are the various “creator studios” that help make the majority of the content for the universe. These young game developers try to make a living in this game by making stuff for people to play or items to buy or wear. You’d think that with all the “opportunities” out there, they’d make a killing, but it’s not as easy as you think.

You may recall a previous story where we noted how creators weren’t always getting referred to big brands to make special content for them. Apparently, Roblox was trying to horde all that money themselves. Now, a new interview with some creator studios reveals just how deep the cut goes. DigiDay interviewed multiple gaming teams, and they revealed that even if they get partnered with a brand, they’re not making a ton of money off it. Instead, they make more just by making items that they sell to individual players, as one creator noted:

“For the most part, it’s not worth it, especially for larger creators, because the earning potential on Roblox is so big, especially for big, front-page games — those games are pulling in millions of dollars. I’m a small creator; I’ve only really been able to make money off of selling items on the catalog, and even then, back in 2020, I made $300,000.”

In contrast, that creator’s fees for making branded content? $3500 at max. Other creators openly admit to seeking out brands not for the money but because it can give them clout and exposure:

“The majority of my income does not come from these brand contracts — I don’t really do the brand deals for the money. I use it for brand-building: ‘Hey, I collaborated with X, Y or Z.’ For me, at least, it’s definitely just a cool résumé builder and a great portfolio piece.”

Now, to be fair, the companies in question aren’t all “trying to stiff the creators,” some even talked with DigiDay and noted that they have “total transparency” when it comes to fees and what they’re asking for, which is a good thing.

In the future, though, it’d be good for creators to truly be paid what they’re worth for all the work they do.