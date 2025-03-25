Stock Analyst Believes Roblox Could Be In For A Big Boom Over Next Few Years

We live in a world where certain “priorities” are more important than others in certain people’s eyes. At times, that’s not a bad thing…depending on what the priority is. For the gaming industry, there has been a big “push-and-pull” recently between trying to make quality games and trying to make “the biggest and quickest profit possible.” This has resulted in many issues across many games, developers, and publishers. Even titles like Roblox can’t avoid this, as we’ve seen various controversial statements from the company while also seeing them push their game tools and abilities to open up what can be done within.

If you were to look at the game’s stock over the last few months, you’d see a bunch of ups and downs. This has been attributed to many things, including how the dev team handles things both in and out of the game, certain events that push player interaction, and so on. However, even with its current “downturn,” one stock analyst over at Fool.com feels that the next three years could be incredibly lucrative for those who invest in Roblox.

For example, while things have slightly gone down in the stocks, things have gone up in both player count, how much money each player is spending, and the overall profit of the game itself! Obviously, those are big factors. To that end, the dev team have stated that they fully expect things to grow even further in those areas, which could help the stock price spike right back up.

The analyst also fairly notes that the team is trying to get more big-name sponsors to help grow the brand and its reach. Sports brands have been huge factors in recent growth, but there have also been restaurants and even tax companies have done unique collaborations within the universe. If more of these can be brought in, that’s extra revenue to help grow things.

If you’re wondering just how much of a “boom” the analyst feels the stock price will get, it’s a big number. Currently, the stock is at about $62 a share, but going forward, he feels that in just three years’ time, it’ll be about $144 per share! That’s quite a jump, wouldn’t you say?

Now, even they admitted that this is a bold prediction, so you can take it with a grain of salt, especially given some of the more negative stories about the game and its dev team in recent times. However, it is possible, should the company keep building things up in an upward trajectory.