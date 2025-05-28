Roblox Partners With E.l.f For Special Game Jam Session

The history of making video games is very much one of people daring to do more than others. If you look at numerous companies throughout the ages, things may have started simple, but then, things got more creative and more innovative. People would look at gaming and go, “Why can’t we do this instead to make something special?” and then greatness was born from it. All it takes is the right people, the right setting, and the right push to make it happen. In many ways, Roblox is one such creation that did that, and now, they’re teaming up with others to help spur on the next generation of game makers.

How are they doing that? That would be via a “Game Jam.” For those who don’t know, “Game Jam” events are when young, hungry developers come to a certain spot to help make games in a short period of time. The goal is to push creativity and work ethic to the max to make something in about a day. By the end of the period, if they did right by themselves and others, a game would have been made, and that’s pretty awesome.

The twist with this particular Game Jam, as noted by Beauty Packaging, is that it was inspired by someone outside of the gaming field: Oliver Widger. If you haven’t heard his tale, it’s one of a man wanting to do something fun that he was passionate about and leaving everything behind to go and do it. In this case, he was taking his cat on a boat and sailing across the Pacific Ocean. The tale was so inspiring to some that he got numerous backers to help him get across the ocean on his sailboat, including the beauty brand E.l.f. One of their leaders had this to say in a statement:

“Like the rest of the world, we were fascinated by Oliver’s journey. He’s a bold disruptor with a kind heart, and our partnership is all about empowering fellow dream chasers. This isn’t just a game or a stunt—it’s a platform for young creators to be inspired, spark creativity, build confidence, and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

The event will be dubbed “Sailing with Phoenix Game Jam,” and the top three teams that make the best games will receive special prizes.

So, if you think you’re up to the challenge and think you can do something special in Roblox, you might want to keep this in mind.