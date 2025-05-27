What Are The Best Tycoon Games To Enjoy In Roblox?

A certain irony in the gaming space is that the “best genres” aren’t always the ones you expect. For example, most would agree that the FPS genre is the most popular overall, but there are plenty of others that get large pieces of the gaming pie. In the earlier days of gaming, and even now, there was one style of game that many gravitated toward: “Tycoon Games.” These were titles that allowed you to run a business in various places or ways and see how far you could push things. Roblox is no stranger to such titles, so we’ll break down some that you’ll likely want to try out.

First up is one that definitely reflects the early style of tycoon titles. Theme Park Tycoon 2 lets you build the theme park of your dreams, all the while ensuring that it’s something that customers actually want to partake in. That’s right! You can’t just make it about the rides. You have to make it full of other attractions as well. There are numerous ways to play it, especially with the ability to adjust things like the overall difficulty, so dive in and see what kind of parks you can create!

If you want something on a different side of the business world, then you’ll likely dig Car Dealership Tycoon. Before you cringe at the idea of just “selling cars in the game,” it’s a bit more nuanced than that. Here, you’ll be able to actually drive the cars you’re selling! How big does that go? Not all the cars you have are “regular ones.” Instead, you’ll have options for luxury cars, sports cars, and so on. So you can drive fast and then sell things even faster! You know, if you’re good at your job, that is…

For a more “traditional” style of tycoon title, you’ll want to check out Restaurant Tycoon 2. Like certain other cooking games you probably know about, the game focuses on restaurant management as much as the cooking itself. It’s not enough to make a good meal; you have to be sure that plenty of customers are there to enjoy the meals that you cook!!! Even the layout of your restaurant can determine your success or failure, and failure is not an option!!!! So, put on your hat and apron and get to the kitchen, chef!

There are more tycoon games out there in Roblox, and that means you’ll have plenty of options to choose from until you find one you truly enjoy.