What Roblox Gamers Should You Check Out Later In 2025?

Without a doubt, one of the key elements that has helped Roblox survive for almost 20 years is the fact that it has numerous, and we mean NUMEROUS, games to play within its universe. Its creation tools are a key asset, and gamers have been using those assets for some time to make all manner of gaming titles. Some of them have even gotten so big that they literally break records! However, the game is constantly evolving, which means that new people and teams are coming together to make experiences for people to play. With some of the new changes to the creation tools, games will arguably be coming out more quickly than ever.

As such, we’ll break down some of the titles in the works right now that you might want to check out later.

For example, if you’re fans of a “certain demon slaying anime” that has been replicated in Roblox, you might want to check out Hinokami when it drops. There are many things that separate this entry from others, and one of them is the fact that it utilizes voice acting! That’s something you don’t often hear in these games. Literally. There’s plenty of depth in this RPG, so it’s definitely one to consider trying out upon release.

If you’re looking for a different game that’s inspired by anime, then Rell Seas is the one for you. You’ll not only be able to set sail and see what adventures you can have, but you can take on bosses, do some cooking, find beasts to ride, and so much more! Oh, and you can do fishing, too, but we seem to recall a mainstay of the universe that already has that covered…

…wait, you want even MORE games inspired by anime? Well, Grand Alfheim is technically inspired by both anime and video games, as the source material is one that uses swords, has plenty of art, and is definitely “online.” You get our drift?

Anyway, much like that inspiration, there are plenty of classes to choose from, so you’ll get to level them up, deck them out in gear, fight all kinds of enemies, and do all manner of adventures. If that’s not enough for you, you don’t have to play the game alone! Instead, you can make a guild with friends and see how far you can go together.

Whether these games interest you or not, more titles are coming to the universe down the road, so you’ll want to pay attention to see what’s coming next.