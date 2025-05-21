Roblox Fisch Mosslurker Guide

We’ve talked plenty about Roblox Fisch recently, mainly because there are so many things to catch, and you need to have the right gear to get them all. If it were simply just about casting a line and then getting all the fish, the game wouldn’t be that fun, now would it? Thankfully, the crew behind the title isn’t resting on its laurels, and is constantly improving the game and using things like updates to add more creatures for you to catch. In one such update that happened not too long ago, a new “titan” class of fish was added to the game in the form of a Mosslurker.

As you can imagine, this fish isn’t one that is meant to be caught easily. So, allow our guide to help you get this titan onto your boat.

How To Catch The Mosslurker In Roblox Fisch

Let’s start with the obvious: where do you find the Mosslurker? The event that it’s tied to happens in both the First and Second Seas, with each sea getting its own creature to hunt down. For the Mosslurker, it happens to spawn in the First Sea, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to catch.

Due to the event’s nature, it spawns “worldwide” every hour of the day. What does that mean? It means that it creates a pool that it swims in on EVERY SINGLE SERVER of the game, and that means that when it arrives, all the players get notified that it’s there. You get what that entails, right? It means every fisherman who hasn’t gotten the fish yet will be going after it all at once!

Talk about a crowded fishing hole! Things only get more difficult when you actually reach the pool that has randomly spawned in the First Sea, and then notice that only a certain number of Mosslurkers can be caught here! That number applies to the “global servers,” not just to the pool that’s in front of you.

Once that number is caught, the pool is gone, and you’ll have to wait for another hour until the next pool spawns. Not exactly the “easiest thing to manage” when you’re fighting off fishermen from literally all over the world.

Given that this is an “apex catch,” you’ll want to stack the odds in your favor, as the Mosslurker will not make things easy for you. You’ll want to equip yourself with the best gear you’ve got, and the bait you’ll want to use to lure it to you is Shark Head.

If you are able to catch one, you can also sell it for big money!