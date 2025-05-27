Total Drama Island Is Heading To Roblox

Let’s rewind the clocks back a bit, okay? There once was a show called Total Drama Island. The premise of the show was basically “Survivor but with teens.” It aired on Cartoon Network in most places, and it became an incredible hit. One reason for that was because of its deep cast, funny moments, insane hosts, and just various memorable events along the way. The series went through many seasons and spinoffs, but the core show has always been beloved by its fanbase. Fast forward to now, and the people behind that show, Fresh TV, are bringing it back via Roblox. Yes. Really.

As noted by Game Press, on June 1st, gamers will be able to head to a recreation of Camp Wawanakwa. This is part of a new “initiative” dubbed “Total Drama Games,” where the franchise will head to multiple different properties to offer fans a chance to recreate it. For context, the universe will also head to a certain Epic Games title, if you get our drift.

Like the original show itself, players will have to do all manner of things to get the prize, including taking on other players, completing challenges that can be defined as “nuts,” and working the system via alliances to try and make it to the top.

One of the leaders at Fresh TV, Tom McGillis, had this to say on the impending launch of the experience:

“Our fans have always been at the heart of everything we do. As we’ve watched the Total Drama audience embrace interactive gaming, we wanted to evolve alongside them. By launching Total Drama Games, we want our fans to be able to experience the franchise in new and hilarious ways. These games aren’t just an extension of the show—they’re a huge ‘thank you’ to the fans who have supported Total Drama for years.”

It’s always nice to see something like this happen, especially for a series that did a lot of work over the years. We personally remember many of these seasons and still have their theme song stuck in our heads. As such, we’re sure that many other people will attempt to take part in the Total Drama Island madness when it drops in these two games.

To be clear, the June 1st arrival is for the beta. So, if you want to partake in it right away, jump in then. Or, if you want to play the more “complete version,” you’ll want to wait a bit.