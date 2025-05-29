Super Mario Party Jamboree Gets New Overview Trailer For Switch 2 Edition

One of the “twists” when the Nintendo Switch 2 was unveiled was that certain games from the previous system would get a “Switch 2 edition.” What this “edition” did vary on the games themselves. For some, like a certain pocket monster game that just got a release date, would receive updated graphics, a framerate boost, and so on. Then, there are games like Super Mario Party Jamboree, which wouldn’t just get that but would also get all-new content for players to enjoy. The party game was released late last year and is already a hit, but Nintendo is hoping to add to the fun and to the profits by expanding its options to maximize the Switch 2’s potential.

The new version of the game just got an overview trailer that you can watch below. In it, the trailer breaks down everything that is new to the entry. There’s even a new synopsis for the game that you can read below:

“Star in Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, featuring unique new modes and minigames that showcase mouse controls, the system’s built-in mic, and Nintendo Switch 2 camera (sold separately). Invite friends to join Bowser Live, a game show-themed experience with 2v2 team battles and physical challenges! But beware: Losing teams may have to answer to Bowser himself!”

As the video explains, some of the more basic changes can be felt in the standard “Mario Party” mode. Through the camera, you’ll be able to play with three friends and see their reactions to everything that’s going on within the game. That way, you can praise their success, mock their failures, and witness what they’re feeling in real-time. Furthermore, you can now take on this mode in 2v2 style. That’s right! You can make this a “tag team battle” and have to work together perfectly with your partner to win the day!

Plus, as noted in the synopsis, Bowser Live will have you be the characters in a game show that requires you to use the Joy-Cons to complete various minigames. We hope you’re ready to get your groove on and other things because these challenges won’t be easy!

There’s even more within the Switch 2 edition than just those modes, including “Carnival Coaster,” playing under “Frenzy Rules,” and so much more! If you have the OG Switch version of the game, you can simply buy the expansion content for $20 as you put the game on the Switch 2! The upgraded game will be released on July 24th.