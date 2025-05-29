The Nintendo Switch 2 Arrives In One Week

In many ways, it’s felt like an eternity waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 to arrive. After all, there were many people who thought that Nintendo’s newest system would arrive early last year, and not in the middle of 2025. However, The Big N knew that they needed to have everything not only done but properly stocked before releasing the system, so they waited a bit. It’s been over 8 years since the OG Switch launched, and it had a run for the record books. Now, though, it’s time for the successor to step into the spotlight, and we’re only a week away from that happening.

There’s so much to talk about with this system that it’s hard to know where to begin. We can easily say that the system has a bunch of hype around it. The beginning of 2025 kind of soured things thanks to all the leaks that led to various parts of the console being unveiled without Nintendo’s consent. That led to the shadow drop of a video that showcased the system in full while teasing the first Nintendo Direct.

Then, when we did get that Direct last month, it didn’t go the way many felt it would, as there was more of a focus on the hardware than the software. However, the software they showed was impressive and featured the return of characters like Donkey Kong and Kirby. Plus, we all know that more classic IPs are coming.

The Nintendo Switch 2 releases in one week!



The Switch era is winding down.



The hype for the system was so great that pre-orders for the console were through the roof, to the point that websites had to be shut down to contain the overload, and Nintendo’s president had to apologize to the people of Japan who wouldn’t get the Switch 2 immediately due to overwhelming demand.

We can also say that there has been some controversy around the Nintendo Switch 2 since its full unveiling in April. Many felt that the console price was “too high,” even though it was a big improvement over the OG Switch, and unlike Microsoft and likely Sony in the near future, Nintendo didn’t raise its console price due to tariffs. It could’ve, but it didn’t. There is also the game key card situation, which many have been saying is the “death of physical media,” when Nintendo has repeatedly said that this was simply an option to help third-party developers get their games onto the platform.

Regardless of where you stand on things, the system could potentially get the biggest console launch in history. We’ll find out if that’s true soon enough.