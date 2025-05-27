Nintendo Switch 2 Has A Few Games Still With Compatibility Issues

When Nintendo revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 at the start of this year, it came with a slight disclaimer. We knew that there would be a push to create a backward-compatible system. That’s a major plus, as you can enjoy your current library of Nintendo Switch games on the new console. However, it was also confirmed that there would be some issues with games running on the console.

We’re close to the launch of the console, and since the announcement of the hardware, Nintendo has been cooking. They have been working on compatibility issues and updating followers with the progress made so far. Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out today that a new update rolled out alerting followers that there would be about 118 games right now that have issues when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2.

What’s impressive is that it’s a small number of the over 15,000 Switch games that have been tested. But to break things down even more, it seems that out of the 118 games, about 54 will be resolved by the time the Switch 2 launches, or at the very least close to the game’s launch. So, we’ll have to wait and see what games actually have issues when the console launches and what games might have some resolutions in the works.

Of course, we already know that there will be some compatibility issues with games that require original Joy-Cons. Fortunately, for those titles, they will still be playable. However, you will need to use the original Joy-Cons to get the full experience as developers intended. Meanwhile, some applications have been noted as unavailable when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches.

According to the official Nintendo website, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit, Niconico, ABEMA, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and InkPen cannot be used on the Nintendo Switch 2. Of course, if you’re looking for the current lineup of what games are currently experiencing issues at the moment, you can find PDF files showcasing the entire lineup at Nintendo’s official website right here.

In other related news to Nintendo, an update for Nintendo Today appears to have gone out, but it is not proving to be popular. Likewise, we also learned that the Nintendo Switch’s 2-day one update will be required to use the MicroSD Express Card.