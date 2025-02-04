Black Ops 6: How to Vote to Forfeit in Ranked Play

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ranked Play continues to get updates that aim to improve the experience for players across all ranks. The latest Black Ops 6 patch has brought a vote to forfeit system to Ranked Play that all players can make use of going forward.

Declaring a vote on whether or not to forfeit a Ranked match isn’t a new feature in the gaming world. Plenty of games already have the function, including first-person shooters such as Valorant. However, this is the first time it has become available in Call of Duty.

How to vote to forfeit a Ranked match in Black Ops 6

Each player is only permitted to initiate one forfeit vote per match, so forfeit votes can’t be spammed if somebody doesn’t get their way. A forfeit vote can begin by selecting the newly added feature via the in-game options menu. Then, other players on your team can vote in favor of a forfeit, or to continue the match.

Forfeited matches count as a standard Ranked Play loss and do not incur penalties or suspensions. SR Loss Forgiveness will apply after forfeited matches to prevent SR losses if a matchmade teammate had previously quit the forfeited match.

If you follow the competitive Call of Duty scene, you may have heard the phrase ‘it’s never chalked.’ However, it can be frustrating having to play out the rest of the match when a Ranked teammate leaves the game, or sometimes reaching the victory is too far of a stretch. Ending the match early with vote to forfeit will see you take the loss and simply move on to the next match up.

Although a vote to forfeit function can be beneficial in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play, it’s unlikely that something similar will ever come to Warzone Ranked. Multiplayer Ranked is a 4v4 game mode, while Warzone is a completely different ball game, where every squad is left fending for themselves.

Vote to forfeit is live in Ranked Play now across Search and Destroy, Hardpoint and Control. Further adjustments to the competitive mode include the addition of Dealership and Bounty to the map pool. Both maps arrived with the Season 02 update and even though they aren’t in the official Call of Duty League map selection, players have the opportunity to test them out with the competitive rule set enabled.