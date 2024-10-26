Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock All Reticles | Multiplayer and Zombies

The launch of Black Ops 6 has seen the return of Reticle challenges for further weapon customization in relation to Optic attachments.

To view your progress towards Reticle challenges or to change your Reticle, you must equip an Optic attachment to your loadout. Then, the Reticles menu will unlock in the Customize tab of your Gunsmith. Each of the ten Reticles available in each mode are unlocked by getting kills while aiming down sights with an Optic equipped.

Reticle challenges are tied to each individual Optic, rather than a specific gun. The Reticles you unlock can be used across all modes, so you can add your favorites to your loadouts across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

All Black Ops 6 Reticle challenges

Reticle challenges ask you to aim down sight in modes with the Optic that you want to unlock the Reticles for. Here are all the Reticle quests in multiplayer and Zombies, along with the name of the Reticle you’ll unlock when you hit the requirements.

Multiplayer

Get 50 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Red Penta-Dot

Red Penta-Dot Get 100 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Red Delta

Red Delta Get 150 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Red Minimal

Red Minimal Get 200 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Red Dropped

Red Dropped Get 250 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Red Waveline

Red Waveline Get 300 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Red Plus

Red Plus Get 350 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Red Cone

Red Cone Get 400 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Red Precise

Red Precise Get 450 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Recon

Recon Get 500 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Focused

Zombies

Get 200 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Purple Penta-Dot

Purple Penta-Dot Get 400 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Purple Delta

Purple Delta Get 600 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Purple Minimal

Purple Minimal Get 800 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Blue Dropped

Blue Dropped Get 1,000 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Green Waveline

Green Waveline Get 1,200 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Yellow Plus

Yellow Plus Get 1,400 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Purple Cone

Purple Cone Get 1,600 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Purple Precise

Purple Precise Get 1,800 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Pinpoint

Pinpoint Get 2,000 kills while aiming down sight with your chosen Optic – Classic

Another set of Reticles will be available to unlock in Warzone with the launch of Season 1, a date for which has yet to be confirmed.