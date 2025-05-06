Pokémon Go: Regigigas Shadow Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses

Despite the Might and Mastery season coming to a close, the stakes remain high. Another powerful showdown tasks trainers with saving Regigigas during a Pokémon Go Shadow Raid Day event.

The Regigigas Shadow Raid Day will take place on May 17, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. As expected, the bonuses all relate to Raids to assist you in rescuing Shadow Regigigas from the grasp of Team GO Rocket.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go – Power Up Ticket: May Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Crown Clash – Taken Over Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Crown Clash Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: January Community Day Classic Schedule, Featured Pokémon, and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

Regigigas needs your help

Event Bonuses

Up to 5 additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six)

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Regigigas from Shadow Raids

Regigigas caught via Shadow Raids during the event may have higher Attack, Defense, and HP

Remote Raid Passes can be used to participate in Shadow Raids during the event

The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from Friday, May 16, at 5pm to Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 8pm PDT

Timed Research

Complete the free Timed Research opportunity to earn the following rewards:

10,000 Stardust

1,000 additional Stardust for completing a Raid Battle (for a total of 2,000 Stardust, or 3,000 Stardust with the event ticket)

Event Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can purchase a ticket that grants another set of bonuses in the form of:

8 additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

Regigigas Shadow Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Regigigas Shadow Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) from the Pokémon Go Web Store. Apart from an event ticket, the box also includes a bonus Premium Battle Pass at no extra cost.

This isn’t the only time Team GO Rocket will be causing chaos this month. Pokémon Go Crown Clash: Taken Over will kick off on May 14, 2025 and you’ll be tasked with defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts to save various Shadow Pokémon. Along the way, you will experience more bonuses and be able to participate in Special, Field, and Timed Research to help you complete your objectives.