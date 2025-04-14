Pokémon Go: Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend Schedule and Bonuses

As part of the Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season, players will continue to be faced with an array of powerful creatures. Last month, Gigantamax Snorlax made its debut in six-star Max Battles. The month of April, however, will turn up the heat with Dynamax Entei preparing to put Pokémon Go Trainers to the test.

The Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend kicks off on April 26 at 6am and runs until April 27, 2025, at 9pm local time. There are a range of bonuses and Timed Research tasks on offer to help you come out on top.

Make way for Dynamax Entei in Pokémon Go

Dynamax Debut

The following Pokémon will make its Pokémon Go Dynamax debut in five-star Max Battles, with the chance to appear Shiny:

Dynamax Entei

Event Bonuses

Take advantages of the bonuses that will be active during the event:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles (Make sure you collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu to receive this bonus)

Power Spots will refresh more frequently

8× Max Particles from Power Spots

The following bonus will be live from April 21 at 6am to April 27, 2025, at 9pm local time:

3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves

Timed Research

A free Timed Research opportunity will be available for all players from April 21, 2025, at 6am local time. It will award:

An encounter with Dynamax Sobble when you take on Dynamax Entei

Sobble Candy

Max Particles

The tasks tied to the Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before April 27, 2025, at 9pm local time.

Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box

A Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box will go on sale via the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) The box contains a Max Mushroom and seven Max Particle Packs to prepare you for encounters with Dynamax Entei.

In the lead up to the Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend, there are more events for Pokémon Go fans to look forward to. Next up is the return of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration event, bringing creatures and human characters from the animated series to the mobile game.