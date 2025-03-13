Pokémon Go: Bug Out Schedule and Bonuses

Gameranx

Sizzlipede and Centiskorch will make their debuts.

The Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season is in full swing with plenty of events, including the return of Bug Out.

There are a whole host of bonuses and wild encounters during the event which is scheduled to begin on March 26, at 10am and end on March 30, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Bug Out is back in Pokémon Go

Event Bonuses

  • 2x XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better
  • Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better
  • Increased chance for Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up
  • Lure Modules will attract Sizzlipede during the event
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Wurmple and Shiny Venipede
  • If enough Pokémon are caught with help from a single Lure Module, additional Pokémon will appear near the lured PokéStop

Pokémon Debuts

The following Pokémon first discovered in the Galar region will make their Pokémon Go debuts:

  • Sizzlipede
  • Centiskorch

Wild Encounters

An array of Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to appear as Shiny:

  • Caterpie
  • Weedle
  • Wurmple
  • Nincada
  • Venipede
  • Dwebble
  • Joltik
  • Grubbin
  • Dewpider
  • Nymble

Some Trainers might even encounter:

  • Cutiefly

Raids

Here are the Pokémon that will appear in Raids, all of which have the chance to spawn as a Shiny:

One-Star Raids

  • Scyther
  • Nincada
  • Sizzlipede

Three-Star Raids

  • Beedrill
  • Scizor
  • Kleavor

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn:

  • Mega Energy
  • Scatterbug Candy
  • Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Timed Research

The free Timed Research rewards on offer are:

  • Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Shedinja, Sizzlipede, Kleavor, and more
  • One Lure Module

Paid Timed Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to more rewards with event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards include the following:

  • One Lure Module
  • Two Premium Battle Passes
  • Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Heracross, Sizzlipede, Kleavor, and more

As always, there will be an option to gift Paid Timed Research tickets to any of your Pokémon Go friends that you have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

New Avatar Items

New avatar items will be available to purchase from the in-game shop during this event and they will continue to be available after the conclusion of the event:

  • Sizzlipede Boots
  • Scolipede Jacket

Collection Challenges

Complete catch and Evolution-focused Collection Challenges to bank yourself:

  • Stardust
  • XP
  • Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

