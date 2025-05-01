Pokémon Go: Crown Clash – Taken Over Schedule and Bonuses

The Crown Clash is heating up as Team GO Rocket and Giovanni are back for more. The Taken Over segment will bring even more event bonuses, Shadow Pokémon to save, as well as powerful Shadow Raid battles.
Pokémon Go Crown Clash: Taken Over will take place on May 14, at 12am, until May 18, 2025, at 11:59pm local time. This guide has all the details you need to know ahead of time, so you’re ready for the legendary clash.
Pokémon Go Crown Clash: Taken Over rewards
Event Bonuses
- Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.
- You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.
- Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.
Special Research
Special Research will be unlocked at the beginning of this event. Claim and complete the Special Research until June 3, 2025 at 9:59am local time to receive:
- Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni
Shadow Pokémon
Team GO Rocket Grunts and their leaders, Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo are using different Shadow Pokémon. Team GO Rocket has also turned the following Pokémon into Shadow Pokémon. Defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts to save:
- Shadow Slakoth
- Shadow Inkay
- Shadow Tyrunt
- Shadow Amaura
Shadow Raids
The Pokémon that will appear in Shadow Raids are:
One-Star Raids
- Shadow Magnemite (may appear as a Shiny)
- Shadow Cyndaquil
- Shadow Murkrow (may appear as a Shiny)
- Shadow Spoink
Three-Star Raids
- Shadow Lapras (may appear as a Shiny)
- Shadow Piloswine
- Shadow Gurdurr
Eggs
From this point onwards, Larvitar and Pawniard will be available in 10 km Eggs and will no longer be available in 12 km Eggs. Both have the chance to hatch as a Shiny.
Field Research
Complete Field Research tasks to get:
- Fast TMs
- Charged TMs
- Mysterious Components
Paid Timed Research
For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) access event-exclusive Timed Research.
Timed Research rewards include:
- One Super Rocket Radar
- Two Premium Battle Passes
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Nidoqueen wearing a crown, Nidoking wearing a crown, and more
Crown Clash Ultra Ticket Box
The Crown Clash Ultra Ticket Box will be obtainable for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) on the Pokémon Go Web Store. It’s made up of an event ticket, a bonus Max Revive, and 10 Ultra Balls.