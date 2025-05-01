Pokémon Go: Crown Clash – Taken Over Schedule and Bonuses

The Crown Clash is heating up as Team GO Rocket and Giovanni are back for more. The Taken Over segment will bring even more event bonuses, Shadow Pokémon to save, as well as powerful Shadow Raid battles.

Pokémon Go Crown Clash: Taken Over will take place on May 14, at 12am, until May 18, 2025, at 11:59pm local time. This guide has all the details you need to know ahead of time, so you’re ready for the legendary clash.

Pokémon Go Crown Clash: Taken Over rewards

Event Bonuses

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.

Special Research

Special Research will be unlocked at the beginning of this event. Claim and complete the Special Research until June 3, 2025 at 9:59am local time to receive:

Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni

Shadow Pokémon

Team GO Rocket Grunts and their leaders, Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo are using different Shadow Pokémon. Team GO Rocket has also turned the following Pokémon into Shadow Pokémon. Defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts to save:

Shadow Slakoth

Shadow Inkay

Shadow Tyrunt

Shadow Amaura

Shadow Raids

The Pokémon that will appear in Shadow Raids are:

One-Star Raids

Shadow Magnemite (may appear as a Shiny)

Shadow Cyndaquil

Shadow Murkrow (may appear as a Shiny)

Shadow Spoink

Three-Star Raids

Shadow Lapras (may appear as a Shiny)

Shadow Piloswine

Shadow Gurdurr

Eggs

From this point onwards, Larvitar and Pawniard will be available in 10 km Eggs and will no longer be available in 12 km Eggs. Both have the chance to hatch as a Shiny.

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to get:

Fast TMs

Charged TMs

Mysterious Components

Paid Timed Research

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) access event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards include:

One Super Rocket Radar

Two Premium Battle Passes

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Nidoqueen wearing a crown, Nidoking wearing a crown, and more

Crown Clash Ultra Ticket Box

The Crown Clash Ultra Ticket Box will be obtainable for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) on the Pokémon Go Web Store. It’s made up of an event ticket, a bonus Max Revive, and 10 Ultra Balls.