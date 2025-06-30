Pokémon Go: July Eggs-pedition Access Ticket and Reward Road Schedule and Bonuses

Make the most of the Delightful Days season.

Eggs-pedition Access and Reward Road has been revealed for July, allowing Pokémon Go fans to get the most out of the Delightful Days season.

Starting July 1, 2025, Trainers will be able to purchase an Eggs-pedition Access: July Ticket. It will then go live on July 3, at 10am to August 3, 2025, at 10am local time. July’s Reward Road will begin on July 1 at 12am UTC to July 31, 2025, at 23:59pm UTC.

A month of exploration

Eggs-pedition Access: July Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access bonuses and Timed Research opportunities throughout July.

Bonuses

One single-use Incubator awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

3x XP awarded for your first catch of the day.

3x XP awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

Open up to 50 Gifts per day.

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs.

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag.

Timed Research

Complete the Timed Research tasks to receive:

15,000 XP

15,000 Stardust

July Reward Road

The July Reward Road will be live from July 1 at 12am UTC to July 31, 2025, at 23:59pm UTC.

Rewards

Earn Reward Points throughout the month to unlock rewards on the Pokémon Go Web Store to keep on enhancing exploration. Double Reward Points are handed out when you make your purchases via the Pokémon Go Web Store.

Level 1: 1 Razz Berry, 1 Nanab Berry.

Level 2: 1 Premium Battle Pass.

Level 3: 1 Incense, 1 Super Potion.

Level 4: 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Star Piece.

Level 5: 2 Lure Modules, 2 Hyper Potions, 5 Ultra Balls.

Level 6: 2 Incubators, 2 Incense, 2 Stickers.

Level 7: 4 Premium Battle Passes, 5 Max Potions.

Level 8: 4 Incubators, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, 3 Golden Razz Berries.

Level 9: 4 Premium Battle Passes, 4 Incubators.

Level 10: 6 Premium Battle Passes, 6 Incubators, 1 Star Piece.

Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box

Trainers can purchase the Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box via the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) to receive Eggs-pedition Access: July and August tickets, along with an extra 100 PokéCoins.