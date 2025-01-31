Pokémon Go — Eggs-pedition Access: February Schedule and Bonuses

Although the Dual Destiny season is winding down, the action in Pokémon Go is certainly not. Long-time players will be all too familiar with Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access events. In fact, the bonuses up for grabs in February’s Eggs-pedition Access are identical to that of January.

As always, Eggs-pedition Access is scheduled to last the entire month, from February 1, at 10am to February 28, 2025, at 8pm local time. Tickets are available to purchase now and if you want your friends to get involved, it is possible to gift tickets to Pokémon Go Trainers with a friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access: February rewards

Eggs-pedition Access Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to bonuses and Timed Research opportunities throughout February. To get in on the action, make sure you purchase Eggs-pedition Access: February before it leaves the in-game shop on February 10, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Keep in mind that the tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and rewards must be claimed before February 28, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be live every single day from when the ticket is purchased to February 28, 2025, at 8pm.

One single-use Incubator awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

3x XP awarded for your first catch of the day.

3x XP awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

Open up to 50 Gifts per day.

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs.

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag.

Timed Research

Complete Timed Research tasks associated with the event to receive the following rewards.

15,000 XP

15,000 Stardust

Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box

From January 30, 2025, at 10am PST, the Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box will hit the Pokémon Go, Web Store. For US$4.99, you will receive Eggs-pedition Access: February, as well as early access to the Egg Incubator Backpack avatar item.

Aside from Eggs-pedition Access, there’s so much to look forward to in the world of Pokémon Go going into February. Included, is a Small Yet Strong event, and of course, a Community Day.