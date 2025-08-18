CD Projekt Red’s Co-CEO Left Blown Away By Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There is plenty of hype built around CD Projekt Red’s upcoming video games. We know of a few titles being developed. Likewise, we’re sure that the developers, especially the co-CEOs of the company, are left incredibly busy. Fortunately, it looks like they still have time to put in some hours on video games. One of the co-CEOs finally managed to finish Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Taking to X, Michal Nowakowski revealed to his followers that they just finished Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. After reaching the credits, they noted that this is a must-play game if you decide to go for it. Likewise, they continued by praising Sandfall Interactive for the incredible video game experience they crafted.

CD Projekt Red’s co-CEO Praises Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Finally managed to finish Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and I am absolutely blown away. Seeing this game through to the end is a must if you decide to reach for it. I know everyone said it already but Sandfall Interactive really should be proud of the story they portrayed here.… — Michał Nowakowski (@michalnowakow) August 17, 2025

We’re not surprised that Sandfall Interactive is still getting a ton of praise over its incredible work of art. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been a massive hit right out of the gate. Fans are still loving the gameplay experience as they continue to wait for the developers’ next endeavor.

There is hope that we’ll soon see the first DLC expansion for this game. Just what that will be is anyone’s guess right now. Of course, we know that the developers had no clue just how much of a hit this game would be. So, while they had likely started to chip away at the DLC, they had since focused on addressing bugs that had popped up since the game launched.

The game is still getting updates to optimize and fix issues. It was just last month that we got a big update that added one of the more prominent fan-requested features. You can read more about that update right here. Meanwhile, despite how much love and praise the developers have been receiving, they are not interested in expanding their studio quite yet.