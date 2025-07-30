Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Update Brings A Massive Fan-Requested Feature

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continues to delight players who give it a chance. This breakout hit title for Sandfall Interactive has been one game that continues to get praise from fans. Most are waiting for the developers to announce the first DLC release. However, the studio made it clear that their focus right now is clearing out bugs and bringing out some quality-of-life updates.

Well, today there was a new update that just dropped for the game. With it comes a few notable fixes. However, it also comes with a big fan-requested feature. This should make your gameplay experience a tad less frustrating when you go up against an enemy.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Patch V1.4.0

We won’t keep you in suspense any longer. The prominent feature that is added to this patch is the Battle Retry Prompts. Now, when you lose a battle, you’ll get a prompt to retry the battle instantly. It’s a quality-of-life feature that will save some frustrations and headaches.

Now, instead of having to run back to the enemy or watch cutscenes, this will give you the chance to get right back into the fight. That’s not to say the run to reach the enemy again is typically long, but it can get a bit tedious. So, we’re thrilled that this feature is here for players who are either playing the game for the first time or enjoying it all over again.

That wasn’t the only aspect of this latest patch update. Instead, there’s now added frame generation and a low latency mode for both DLSS and XeSS. Meanwhile, there were also some additional quality-of-life improvements. Those include a lumina cost display, autoplay dialogue, and separate volume slider settings.

Developers furthermore made various tweaks and adjustments to the gameplay experience. Those can range from gameplay modifiers to bringing back vanishing journals. You can read the full patch notes for the game right here or view it in full below.

Meanwhile, this hit has continued to bring more fans to the genre overall. For instance, some fans have been wondering if we might see Final Fantasy return to the classic turn-based RPG combat after the success of this game. Additionally, we recently found out about how one star of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 felt about the game becoming a hit.

Full V1.4.0 Patch Notes

Performance & Visuals

DLSS & XeSS Enhancements: Added Frame Generation and Low Latency Mode support for both DLSS and XeSS (compatible GPUs only). Enjoy smoother gameplay and lower input lag!

Quality of Life Improvements

Battle Retry Prompt: A new pop-up window appears after defeat, giving you the option to quickly retry the battle.

Lumina Cost Display: The Pictos menu now clearly displays the Lumina cost of each ability for better planning.

Autoplay Dialogue: Added an optional autoplay feature for dialogues outside cutscenes. You can toggle it in the settings and during dialogues.

Separate Volume Sliders: Audio settings now lets you independently adjust the volume for exploration and combat phases.

Accessibility

Added icons to Lune’s Stains to improve readability and accessibility for colorblind players.

Combat

Lune’s “Thermal Transfer” skill will no longer grant an extra turn without meeting the Stain consumption requirements

Characters will no longer gain immortality when using the Second Chance pictos combined with Healing Boon and Protecting Death

Misc:

Fixed the Rocher holding a crystal occasionally despawning after reentering the Stone Wave Cliffs

Fixed some players being teleported behind the Monolith upon loading a save

Fixed Gameplay modifiers being applied to a New Game save when enabled on other saves

Fixed landing as Esquie without the party spawning, leading to input loss

Fixed the Fog on Flying Manor covering the screen and blocking the view on Steam Deck

Achievements:

Fixed journals vanishing after loading a Save File that was created at the exact moment of picking up that journal

The following two trophies should now pop for you when you load your save if you were effected by these bugs:

Fixed “Expeditioner” and “Trailbreaker” achievements not unlocking if the characters reach a level higher than 33 or 66 after a battle

Fixed ‘Connoisseur’ and ‘Follow The Trail’ achievements not unlocking after collecting all required items on some savefiles

Environmental Polish