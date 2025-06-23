Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Reveals How He “Feels” About The Game’s Success

2025 has been an interesting year for gaming on multiple fronts, for both the better and the worse. For example, we’re very nearly six months into the year, and the “Game of the Year” picture is anything but clear. After all, it all started with a certain Capcom title that many thought would be a runaway hit. It was, sales-wise, but fans have long since soured on the title. In contrast, a young, unknown team named Sandfall Interactive released their game, Clair Obscur Expedition 33, and it became one of the most beloved titles in recent years. Its success was unbelievable in many respects, and that goes beyond what the fans and the dev team thought about it.

You see, one of the things that helped Clair Obscur Expedition 33 stand out wasn’t just its unique story, characters, and world, but how it hired a top-tier voice-acting squad to help bring the world to life. That included bringing in A-list actors like Andy Serkis alongside fan-favorite actors like Marvel’s Charlie Cox. The “Man without Fear” played Gustave, who was a key focal point for the title. Yet, when Charlie Cox was asked about the game’s success at a Comic Con, he revealed some things that you likely wouldn’t expect from a guy who now has a hit video game under his belt:

“Apparently the game is awesome, I am not a gamer, I have no idea, I haven’t played it. My agent asked me if I wanted to go and do a voice over. I was in the studio for 4 hours… maybe. People keep saying how amazing it and congratulations and I feel like a total fraud. I am so thrilled for the company, I am so thrilled it did really well.”

While that might seem like “strong words” coming from Cox, he’s merely reflecting what many on the team likely thought to some extent when the game went from “yet another RPG trying to change things” to hearing “Oh my gosh! This game is incredible!” from fans and critics. No one on any side of the “line” predicted that this game would be a great success. Sandfall Interactive mainly did the best they could with who they had on their squad, and it turned out to be a home run formula.

As for Charlie Cox, perhaps this will “soften his stance” on things in the future, including making him eager to try video game voice acting again, in case another situation like this comes around.