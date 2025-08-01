Sandfall Interactive Devs Not Interested In Expanding Their Studio After Clair Obscur’s Success

When Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was first unveiled, it gained some attention. However, it wouldn’t be until the game officially dropped that it took the world by storm. It was just a typical RPG for some people who viewed the trailer. Now that they have played it, praise continues to come out online for Sandfall Interactive.

Sandfall Interactive is a small team founded by veterans who worked at Ubisoft. It was a tough go, I’m sure, at the start with developers seeking out a few individuals to come into the studio and help build their debut title. However, there’s no doubt that some fans are wondering what the future of the studio might entail now that they have become a household name for so many players worldwide.

No Expansion Plans Are In The Works

For some, it might have been an obvious pick to bring out some expansion plans. Sandfall Interactive could grow and become a bigger powerhouse with more hands working on its following projects. But it seems that this is one route the team is not keen on taking just yet. Instead, they will keep their size as it is.

This news comes from Automaton-Media, which had the chance to speak with Guillaume Broche and Tom Guillermin, the creative director and lead programmer for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The duo talked about how they had over two hundred interviews initially when they first started on the hunt for staffing. After picking out the best, including some individuals fresh right out of college, they got to work.

Now, Sandfall Interactive had help externally for certain aspects of the game, but that small team of developers is just the right size for the primary development process. The publication was told that Sandfall Interactive is the perfect size right now for bringing out full-priced turn-based RPGs.

Of course, most fans are wondering what’s next for the development team, even if it means maintaining their current size. Recently, we learned that the latest patch update for the game brought in a big fan-requested feature. However, we’re still left in the dark as to what the future of the game or studio will hold. We imagine that the developers are carefully planning their first DLC for fans. I, for one, can’t wait to dive into whatever story they have cooking up, but like everyone else, I’m out here waiting to find out what that is.