Pokémon Go: Mega Audino Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses

Audino will be able to learn Moonblast.

The Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season is all about maximizing your power and the Mega Audino Raid Day is set to do just that. This guide has all the details you need to know about what the event will entail, so you can prepare your strongest Pokémon ahead of time.

The Mega Audino Raid Day is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Apart from Mega Audino arriving in Pokémon Go Mega Raids, expect to access more bonuses.

Here comes Mega Audino

Mega-Evolved Pokémon Debut

The following Pokémon will make their grand entrance in Pokémon Go Mega Raids.

Mega Audino

Event Bonuses

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from April 4, at 5pm to, April 5 2025, at 8pm PDT

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six)

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Audino from Mega Raids

Featured Attack

Starting with the event and continuing afterwards, Audino will be able to learn the Charged Attack Moonblast.

Moonblast

Trainer Battles : 110 power

: 110 power Gyms and raids: 130 power

Event Ticket

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can snag a ticket that grants the following bonuses.

8 additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

These bonuses will be effective on April 5, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time.

As a reminder, there will be an option to gift Paid Timed Research tickets to any of your Pokémon Go friends that you have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

Timed Research

A free Timed Research opportunity will be available during the event that will allow you to earn more rewards.

10,000 Stardust

1,000 additional Stardust for completing a Raid Battle for a total of 2,000 Stardust (3,000 Stardust with the event ticket)

Mega Audino Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Mega Audino Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will hit the Pokémon Go Web Store and cost US$4.99. It includes both an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass at no additional cost.