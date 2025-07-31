Pokémon Go: Cozy Companions Schedule and Bonuses

Snom and its evolution are on the way.

The Delightful Days season is well underway and limited-time events continue to roll out. One such event is Cozy Companions, which will see new Pokémon join the mobile game to add to your ever-growing collection.

The Pokémon Go Cozy Companions event runs from August 6, at 10am until August 12, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Pokémon Go Cozy Companions rewards

Pokémon Debuts

The Worm Pokémon, Snom and its Evolution, Frosmoth, will make their Pokémon Go debuts. Use 400 Snom Candy to evolve Snom into Frosmoth after you earn 10 hearts with Snom as your buddy. You can only evolve Snom into Frosmoth at night.

Event Bonuses

2x XP from hatching Eggs

One extra Special Trade per day

For the first time in Pokémon Go, you might even encounter Shiny Tandemaus, if you’re lucky

Tandemaus will have an increased chance to be encountered from Party Play

Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to be Shiny:

Abra

Geodude

Karrablast

Shelmet

Phantump

Some Trainers may even encounter:

Alolan Geodude

Eggs

The following Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs:

Galarian Farfetch’d (may hatch as a Shiny)

Pancham (may hatch as a Shiny)

Snom

Charcadet (may hatch as a Shiny)

After the event ends, Snom may still hatch from 5 km Eggs.

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Timed Research

There will be two free Timed Research opportunities available. Timed Research rewards include:

One Lucky Egg

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Snom and Tandemaus

Paid Timed Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards include:

One Lucky Egg

One Star Piece

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Snom, Tandemaus, and more

Cozy Companions Ultra Ticket Box

The Cozy Companions Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Web Store for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) The box grants an event ticket and five bonus Ultra Balls.