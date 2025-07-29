Pokémon Go: Fossil Research Day Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go is preparing to kick off August with a Fossil Research Day event. Be prepared to take on a whole lot of Field Research tasks to earn encounters with the featured Pokémon that will be obtainable within the limited time window.

The Pokémon Go Fossil Research Day will take place on August 2, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Whether you’re catching featured creatures or participating in Paid Timed Research, there’s something for everyone to do.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: Adventure Week Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios Max Battle Weekend Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: July Eggs-pedition Access Ticket and Reward Road Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: July Community Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: What is Hyper Training? | Answered | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

Get digging this Pokémon Go Fossil Research Day

Here is a full breakdown of what the Fossil Day involves.

Featured Pokémon

Complete event-themed Field Research to be awarded encounters with the following featured Pokémon:

Tyrunt

Amaura

You will have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Tyrunt and Amaura during the event.

Wild Encounters

The Pokémon that will appear more frequently in the wild all have the chance to spawn as a Shiny:

Omanyte

Kabuto

Lileep

Anorith

Cranidos

Shieldon

Some Trainers may even encounter:

Tirtouga

Archen

Paid Timed Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. This Timed Research will challenge you to complete Field Research tasks to encounter more of the featured Pokémon.

The tasks associated with the Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before August 2, 2025, at 5pm local time. As always, Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon Go friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

Fossil Research Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Fossil Research Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available exclusively from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) The bundle includes an event ticket, along with three Max Revives.

Fossil Week isn’t all that Pokémon Go players can participate in, as Adventure Week is also live and runs through until August 3, 2025. This annual event offers various encounters depending on where you explore, while Timed Research and bonuses assist you on your travels.