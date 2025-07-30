Pokémon Go: Sweet Swarm Schedule and Bonuses

The Delightful Days season is well underway and limited-time events continue to roll out. One such event is Sweet Swarm, acting as the best opportunity to encounter Combee and Swirlix Pokémon, including their Shiny variant.

The Sweet Swarm comes in on August 3, at 12am, and runs through until August 6, 2025, at 11:59pm local time. Expect event bonuses, Timed Research, and Field Research tasks to go live along the way.

Prepare for a Sweet Swarm to drift through Pokémon Go

Here is a full breakdown of what the Sweet Swarm event will involve.

Featured Pokémon

Event-themed Field Research and Timed Research tasks will award encounters with the featured Pokémon which are:

Combee (increased chance of encountering a Shiny)

Swirlix (increased chance of encountering a Shiny)

Event Bonuses

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour

Lure Modules are more likely to attract event-themed Pokémon

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Combee and Shiny Swirlix

Timed Research

Timed Research will also be available during the course of the event. This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks focused on catching Pokémon, spinning PokéStops, and more.

August 3 at 12am– August 4 at 11:59pm local time

Encounters with the featured Pokémon: Swirlix

3,000 Stardust

25 Pinap Berries

August 5 at 12am – August 6 at 11:59pm local time

Encounters with the featured Pokémon: Combee

500 XP

3,000 Stardust

One Lure Module

Field Research Task

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

That’s not all Pokémon Go fans have to look forward to, as there are other events getting ready to begin in the very near future. The upcoming Fossil Research Day focuses on specific wild encounters and Paid Timed Research, while a Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battle Day will see the creature debut in six-star Max Battles.